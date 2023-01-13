LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault and was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 8 regarding the 2021 beating death of 36-year-old Brandon Schweers.

Thirty-four-year-old Aaron Robertson of the 100 block of Pearl Street was charged with aggravated and simple assault after beating Schweers on the morning of Sept. 1, 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The third-degree homicide charge was added in October 2021 after an autopsy report stated Schweers died of multiple traumatic injuries and found that manner of death was a homicide.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Pearl Street around 7 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021. When officers arrived on the scene, Schweers told officers that his body hurt all over, that he had been pepper sprayed and he had difficulty breathing.

Officers also observed that Schweers had physical injuries to his head, the District Attorney’s office noted.

Schweers then told police that Robertson was responsible for the assault. Schweers was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries shortly after he arrived.

Robertson admitted to Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detectives he engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical with Schweers. Robertson also admitted to first pepper spraying the victim in the eyes and then hit Schweers multiple times.

Robertson was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright.

Assistant District Attorneys Benjamin Baker and Amy Muller prosecuted the case.