LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to prison after he was involved in a shooting during a drug deal on Christmas in 2019.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Onearl Parker III was sentenced to 18.5 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The shooting took place back on Dec. 25, 2019, at around 11:01 p.m. Officers with Manheim Township Police responded to the area of 2600 Sutton Place for a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Officers then received information that a gunshot wound victim arrived at the Lancaster General Hospital and responded to speak with him

The investigation revealed that the victim met up with Parker to buy marijuana in an alley behind the 2600 block of Lititz Pike. After the drug transaction, Parker shot the victim and began to hit the victim in the head with the handgun. Parker then pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, however it did not fire due to the gun being out of bullets.

The victim suffered five gunshot wounds to his body and has a bullet lodged in his body near the diaphragm.

“The only circumstances that don’t have us here for a homicide case instead of an attempted homicide case is because the defendant ran out of bullets,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson said during sentencing. “This victim is very lucky to be alive.”

Parker must also pay $454,000 in restitution for the victim’s medical bills.