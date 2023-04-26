LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster who was convicted back in December of 2022 for the murder of Alexander Rivera in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 67 years.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, back in December 2022, a jury found 22-year-old Joshua Luciano guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The office states that the defense counsel argued for punishment that was less than the mandatory life sentence, stating Luciano was being judged and sentenced to one of the worst days of his life.

“Indeed, this may have been Luciano’s worst day,” responded First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, who prosecuted the case. “But it was without a doubt Mr. Rivera and his mother’s worst day.”

The office says that Brown argued that Luciano’s intent to kill was proven by his words and actions, and also argued for consecutive sentences which the judge imposed on seven of eight charges.

“Luciano’s conduct was calculated and deliberate – he laid in wait, he lured them out and he fired multiple times with the intent to kill,” Brown said.

Co-defendant Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan’s case is pending, which is according to the District Attorney’s office. East Lampeter Township Police Detective Christopher Jones filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial.