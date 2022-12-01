LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute a variety of illegal narcotics and illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.

Shawn Money Jones, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2022, according to the Department of Justice. The charges were the result of a months-long investigation.

During a search of Jones’ residence, investigators seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and a substance containing oxycodone as well as thousands of dollars of cash and three semi-automatic firearms including one assault rifle and one ghost gun, the Department of Justice said.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to keep illegal weapons out of the hands of people who are not permitted to possess them, and to cutting off the supply of deadly narcotics flowing into our communities,” said United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

“Getting illegal narcotics off the street and illegal guns out of criminals’ hands is a step toward making Lancaster safer. The FBI and our partners will continue to work on behalf of all the good, law-abiding folks there,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.