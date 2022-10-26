LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that led to a person’s death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Noel Thompson, 22, pleaded guilty last Friday to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy following a 2020 incident, the district attorney’s office reported.

On Nov. 15, 2020, the Manheim Township Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Revere Road for a reported cardiac arrest, the district attorney’s office said, and there, they found a 20-year-old victim who was pronounced deceased. The victim’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, and the manner of death was accidental, the district attorney’s office reported.

Police learned through text messages and interviews that the victim purchased pills from Thompson that appeared to be Percocet but were laced with fentanyl, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office noted that the victim’s friend, Jade Walmer, allegedly helped arrange the drug transaction and is also charged with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy, although that case is still pending.

Thompson was sentenced following a negotiated plea agreement in front of Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.