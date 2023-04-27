LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was sentenced to five to 10 years after a jury convicted him in February of multiple sexual assault charges.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Moises Gomez was convicted of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a minor under 13 years of age, and aggravated indecent assault of a minor less than 13 years of age. All charges are considered felonies.

“It’s appropriate there’s a mandatory minimum (five years) for this offense (aggravated indecent assault of a minor less than 13),” Assistant District Attorney Jessica Collo said during the sentencing hearing. “The offense speaks for itself.”

The district attorney’s office says that Manor Township Police received a child welfare report from Children and Youth Services back in February 2020, which reported sexual abuse by Gomez. An interview with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance revealed the abuse that occurred in Manor Township.

“This wasn’t an isolated incident,” Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle said before ordering sentence. “This went on for two years.”

Judge Sponaugle said the defendant declined a plea deal and instead decided to “roll the dice, as is his right, to be judged by a jury of his peers,” which found him guilty on all charges.

Along with his sentence, The district attorney’s office noted that Gomez must register as a lifetime sex offender through Megan’s Law and pay $4,960 in restitution.