LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster who was previously convicted on seven charges related to possessing and sharing child pornography was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old De Ok Kar of the 200 block of West King Street was found guilty back in September of 2022 on two charges of possession of child pornography, one count of disseminating child pornography, and four counts of criminal use of communication.

Kar must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart presented evidence and testimony during the trial that Kar had possessed and shared multiple video files of children under 18. These children were engaged in prohibited and sexual acts to the simulation of such acts.

Investigators received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in July 2019.

Swinehart also mentioned that Kar saved and possessed child porn on his cell phone, laptop, and Facebook account, where he was part of a group that traded pornography.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Ryan Hockley filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial.