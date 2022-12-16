MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly struck a person in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, Dec. 10.

According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Shannon has been charged with aggravated assault, an accident involving death or personal injury, theft of services, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say that Shannon was walking into the lot of Absolute Towing and was retrieving a blue Subaru Impreza. Police say that video surveillance footage allegedly shows Shannon driving around the tow truck in front of the gate, striking it. This caused the victim to be knocked down. Shannon then allegedly ran over the victim while fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived they found the victim laying on the ground with a serious injury to their lower body which included a severely broken leg.

Shannon allegedly failed to pay to get the vehicle out of Absolute Towing’s lot, with the total loss being $295.

The Subaru that was used to strike the victim was registered to Shannon’s friend and Shannon called multiple times saying the friend was not involved.

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Tyler Shannon should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.