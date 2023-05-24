LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster City men will face charges for a shooting that killed a 29-year-old and injured a security guard outside Prince of Subs on the 100 block of South Prince Street last year.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a judge deemed the evidence and testimony presented were sufficient enough to hold over the charges against 23-year-old Ziair Collymore and 30-year Jerbrell Westmoreland.

The district attorney’s office says Collymore is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Westmoreland is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide.

According to the district attorney’s office, a Lancaster City Police officer who was first on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who appeared to have been deceased at 1:11 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, outside Prince of Subs.

The district attorney’s office says the second victim, a security guard, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The officer applied a tourniquet to the security guard and both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Evidence and arguments were presented by prosecutors and the defense during a recent hearing.

Colleymore was arrested back in February and Westmoreland was taken into custody in Memphis, Tennessee in March.

Westmoreland and Collymore are both scheduled to be arraigned on June 23.