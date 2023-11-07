LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — US News and World Report has announced its 2024 list of the Best Places to Retire in the United States. Pennsylvania took the top five best places on the list, with Lancaster coming in third.

Lancaster was the number one best place on the list last year. This year, Harrisburg took the top spot, due to its scores on health care for seniors, retiree tax rates, and the overall happiness of its residents, according to the report.

”Over the last year, Americans have observed record-high interest rates in the housing market, steadily increasing cost of goods, and extreme weather patterns impacting the living conditions of our nation,” says Beverly Harzog, personal finance expert at U.S. News. “As retirees consider where to spend their golden years, they want areas that not only give them the best bang for their buck, but places where they can live a happy, healthy life. This is why Pennsylvania dominated the Best Places to Retire ranking’s top positions, taking seven of the top 10 spots on the list.”

The report says that “Lancaster offers a balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate.” Other Pennsylvania cities on the list include Reading at number two, Scranton at number 4, and Allentown at number 5 on the list.

The report stated that affordability is the most heavily weighted of the six factors in the 2024 Best Places to Retire methodology, which also includes happiness, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.

The full list can be seen here.