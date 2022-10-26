(WHTM) — A Lancaster native is bringing his special talent to this season of the Fox network television show “Lego Masters,” according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.
Dominic Forte, who currently resides in Lancaster and works for the Lego store Brick Heads on Lititz Pike, has a TikTok presence with more than 300,000 followers. According to LNP, Forte caught the attention of show producers with his TikTok account. Forte’s TikTok success really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he had time to truly focus on his hobby of Lego building.
Forte and his partner, Ethan Dungan, were brought onto the show “Lego Masters” as a wild-card pair. On last week’s episode when they were introduced to the competition, they built a treehouse that the judges loved.
According to LNP, this week Forte and Dungan will competing in the “Brickminster Dog Show,” a spinoff of the popular Westminster Dog Show. This will be episode five of the third season.