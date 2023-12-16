LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Alliance has announced that there will be free two-hour parking in certain parts of the city through Dec. 26.

Free parking is being offered by the Lancaster Parking Authority between now and Tuesday, Dec. 26. Motorists can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District of the city.

According to their website, the Lancaster City Alliance is a nonprofit that has partnerships with local buisness to create a safe, clean vibrant city for all.