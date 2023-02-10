LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms.

Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.

The individuals briefly went out of sight of the officer, but the officer was able to locate them again on East End Avenue. The group then separated and fled, but after a foot pursuit, two of the individuals were apprehended that same night.

Police state that one was arrested with a ghost gun in their possession and that the other was caught soon after they discarded a firearm while in view of other officers.

Both individuals were juveniles and were charged with Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, as well as other related offenses. Both were detained at Lancaster’s Youth Intervention center.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on the shots fired incident that took place on Feb. 8, and that you should call the department at 717-735-3300.