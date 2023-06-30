LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. on June 29 at the intersection of W. Walnut St. and N. Charlotte St.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. They say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services due to life-threatening injuries but succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was also transported to a local hospital by EMS and was later released.

The investigation of the crash is active and ongoing and the police are working with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Lancaster County Coroner Office. Police are not releasing the identity of the driver pending ongoing family notifications.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken with an officer or investigator to call 717-735-3301 and ask for Sergeant Christopher Kophamel, a working member of the Bureau Crash Team or a detective.