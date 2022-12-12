LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police says it is investigating a suspicious death.

On Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of N. Lime Street for a welfare check. Inside the home, police found a deceased person and requested assistance from additional law enforcement.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigative Division and the Lancaster County Coroner’s office responded to the home.

The nature of the individual’s death and the person’s identity were not released by police on Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Lancaster police.