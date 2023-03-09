LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is searching for a woman who suffers from Dementia.

According to police, 64-year-old Luz Maria Amaro, who suffers from Dementia, left her residence in the area of the 800 block of Seymour Street. She was last seen in the area of Prince Street and James Street around 8 a.m. on March 9 in a polka dot patterned outfit.

Lancaster Bureau of Police

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amaro, police are asking that you contact them at 717-735-3300 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.