LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Thursday around 7:50 p.m.

A vehicle collided with a motorcycle when it entered the 500 block of Manor Street after exiting Campbell Alley.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The motorcycle operator sustained moderate injuries which were not life-threatening.

Police are searching for a white or grey pickup truck that most likely has damage to the driver’s side door, and police believe the first three letters of the license plate are “ZMT.”

If anyone has any information, please call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3318.