LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police has signed on to the 30×30 Pledge, which aims to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030 and improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement, according to a press release from the city.

The pledge includes a series of low- and no-cost actions policing agencies can take to help them assess a department’s gender equity, identify factors that may be contributing to disparities, and implement strategies to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing, the release explains.

While the 30×30 Initiative focuses on women, the principles can be applied to all kinds of demographic diversity, the release notes.

“The Lancaster City Bureau of Police, under the leadership of Chief Mendez, is actively working to improve representation and the experiences of women officers in our Bureau,” said Officer Ziyi Skatz, project lead for Lancaster’s 30×30 initiative, in the release. “We are honored to make this critical pledge and look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our commitment.”

The 30×30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. More than 190 agencies have signed the 30×30 Pledge so far.

“Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S. This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications,” the release says.

In the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, 7.7% of sworn officers are women, the release says.

According to the release, research suggests that women officers use less force and less excessive force; are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits; are perceived as being more honest and compassionate; and see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.