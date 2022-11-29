LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Pride Association will hold the 2023 Lancaster Pride Festival at a new venue after this year’s event surpassed the capacity of Clipper Magazine Stadium, where the festival has been held for the past three years.

“My number one goal was trying to find a new place to hold Pride, because in 2022, we sold out our festival and had to turn people away,” Lancaster Pride President Tiffany Shirley said. “And we’re not just doing this to plan a party, but to give people a safe spot to be.”

The 2023 Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, the Lancaster Pride Association announced.

“This venue checks every box including accessibility and capacity! I don’t ever want to turn someone away again. Here is to new and bigger things!” said Shirley.

Lancaster Pride held its first Pride Festival at Buchanan Park in 2008. In June 2022, between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended the Pride Festival at Clipper Magazine Stadium, according to the Lancaster Pride Association.

The event includes vendors and performances, and the yearly cost of the festival is around $45,000, which is partially raised through donations, Lancaster Pride noted.

Lancaster Pride says, “During LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, we reflect on the progress we have made as a Nation in the fight for justice, inclusion, and equality while reaffirming our commitment to do more to support LGBTQ+ rights at home. The Pride Festival is an opportunity for our community to show up as their authentic and true self.”