LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Older residents of Lancaster County are finding new ways to stay involved in their community.

The Lancaster Public Library hosted its first annual community volunteer fair. Participants were able to learn about various volunteer opportunities available to people of all ages.

“We are putting together an initiative for folks in our community, an age-friendly initiative, inter-generational, to come out and learn about different opportunities here in Lancaster City and surrounding,” marketing and development director for Lancaster Rec AJ Eckman said.

Lancaster was ranked as the number one best place to retire in 2023 according to a U.S. News and World Report.