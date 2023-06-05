LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Public Library has a new, convenient location, in the Ewell Plaza.

“Everybody should have access to a library we are welcoming to everyone we have open arms it doesn’t matter what anything this is for the entire community,” said Lissa Holland, the executive director of Lancaster public library.

The address wasn’t the only change, there are now several study rooms, library sections for teens, adults, and kids, and an autism resource center.

One local resident said, “A library is a place to learn, to grow and really to socialize with other people.”

The new two-story 43,000 square foot space had its grand opening Thursday and people were ready to check out the new space.

“It is a resource for the entire community. Lancaster is a thriving city and we really wanted to make sure it had a library that represented it,” said Holland.

People in Lancaster couldn’t be happier.

“I believe the libraries always have been and will continue to be a huge resource for the community,” said one local resident.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday…And 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For information on the library, you can click here for more information.