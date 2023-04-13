LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Great news for book lovers! Plans are in the works for the Lancaster Public Library to get bigger.

Beginning April 20, the library on Duke Street is moving to another location which means it will be closed for four to six weeks.

The new state-of-the-art building on North Queen Street will have upgraded technology, collections, and an outdoor space for reading and community programs.

Lissa Holland, Executive Director of the Lancaster Public Library said, “Where the modern library is going. The changes it has made. This building is 70 years old, there’s lots of walls, lots of little spaces. We wanted something open, something that was flexible, something that we could change easily.”

Access to e-books, movies, and other online resources will remain available while the library is closed.

The last day to visit the old location will be April 19.