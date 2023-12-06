(WHTM) – Now that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a ten-year deadline for water utilities to replace lead service lines–Lancasters Public Works is getting a head start.

“This is an important thing to do as more and more of the houses and buildings are identified it becomes it would be clearer to us what cohort is not yet being reached,” said Stephen Campbell, Director of Public Works.

Within the next few weeks, Lancaster residents will receive a letter asking for their help identifying their water service line by taking a picture of their line and then using a chart to identify the

type of service line they have.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is an opportunity for the public to partner with us to help identify and reduce the cost every line that is not identified by October of next year will be assumed to be led and at that point, the city will have to budget to replace these lines,” said Campbell.

Some letters have already been sent out, as of right now, 26 hundred people have responded, but there are over 51,000 service lines in Lancaster.

“You’re committed that it’s going to get done either way we want we are hoping that people can participate because every person that participates drastically reduces the cost of being able to do this work,” said Campbell.

For the city public works to come to replace the service lines, it would cost hundreds of dollars per house, but without the response from locals that total would jump several thousand.

“We as a city are not able to pay for or afford that kind of cost,” said Campbell.

The deadline is October 16, 2024, for all municipalities –across the us–to identify all lead service lines.