LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster was recertified as a welcoming city.

It’s a national designation by non-profit Welcoming America. They honor communities that do a good job of integrating newcomers.

There are a variety of benchmarks including language access, social services, and support in education.

Lancaster has helped thousands of immigrants and refugees build new lives.

“Lancaster has been a city of welcome for three hundred years. It’s really how the city was built and we know that refugees and immigrants make our community and make our economy a lot stronger,” Director of Neighborhood Engagement for the City of Lancaster Milzy Carrasco said.

Lancaster first achieved the designation back in 2019. Only two other Pennsylvania communities have the distinction: Erie and Pittsburgh