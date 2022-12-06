LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Prepare for cuteness overload. Several Lancaster rescue puppies secured their spot and are set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX.
The Puppy Bowl will be airing on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The feel-good sports competition features adoptable puppies. The puppies compete on Team Fluff or Team Ruff and are playing for the Lombarky Trophy and forever homes.
According to Animal Planet, 122 puppies, 67 shelters, and rescues across 34 states will be showcased during the show.
The Puppy Bowl will be showcasing rescue puppies from one of Charlie’s Crusader Pet Rescue’s locations in Lancaster.
The following puppies from Charlie’s Crusader Pet Rescue will be competing:
Dalton
Eleven
Kai
Venturi
Wolfie