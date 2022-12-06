10/5/22 Glens Falls, NY Photographer: Elias Weiss Friedman. Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Prepare for cuteness overload. Several Lancaster rescue puppies secured their spot and are set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX.

The Puppy Bowl will be airing on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The feel-good sports competition features adoptable puppies. The puppies compete on Team Fluff or Team Ruff and are playing for the Lombarky Trophy and forever homes.

According to Animal Planet, 122 puppies, 67 shelters, and rescues across 34 states will be showcased during the show.

The Puppy Bowl will be showcasing rescue puppies from one of Charlie’s Crusader Pet Rescue’s locations in Lancaster.

The following puppies from Charlie’s Crusader Pet Rescue will be competing:

