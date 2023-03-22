LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight of the previously condemned homes that were damaged in a fire in Lancaster last Monday are set to be demolished, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

According to LNP, a news release sent out by the City of Lancaster stated that the City of Lancaster’s chief building code official and an engineering firm determined that properties 521 to 535 North Plum Street are in “imminent danger of collapse,” and “must be demolished as soon as possible.”

At the time of the release on Saturday, March 18, the city said that the demolition could start as early as Monday, March 20. Properties 537 and 539 North Plum Street were not deemed to be in danger of collapse, according to the news release and LNP.

On Monday, March 13, multiple row homes that were condemned due to a geological anomaly had caught on fire. The fire impacted ten of the row homes and displaced four adults, two children, and two pets.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said that the city planned to investigate the buildings further before they made the decision to demolish the homes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The homes had been condemned multiple times due to what the city referred to as “structural issues caused by a geological anomaly.” LNP states that this anomaly caused the foundations to shift on the homes. A home located on North Plum Street was also condemned due to raw sewage discharge, that was not related to the geological anomaly.

According to LNP, the City of Lancaster stated that they are still investigating the fire and that within the next two weeks, they will be releasing additional information about next steps.