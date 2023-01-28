LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties.

There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They’re competing in a whole bunch of hands-on events, where they’re problem-solving, working with their hands on an on-site solution. They made have built structures ahead of time that are now destructively tested at the site. Built CO2 cars, doing programming onsite, but they’re also doing leadership style events, public speaking, giving a prompt on-site about tech, and they have to speak about that, write up a speech in 15 minutes, and deliver it to a set of judges,” Conference Director Chris Miller said.

Winners of Saturday’s events qualified to attend the state conference this April in Champion, Pennsylvania.