LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A juvenile was shot in Lancaster on Thursday, April 27, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers in Lancaster heard gunshots on Thursday at around 8:45 p.m., eventually finding evidence of gunshots on the 600 block of South Plum Street, according to a police report.

At 9:11 p.m., police say they were told a juvenile on the 400 block of South Ann Street heard gunshots and fell, causing an injury. Once officers arrived at the area, they determined that the juvenile had been shot and was not injured in a fall.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The victim is reportedly not cooperating with police and the Lancaster Bureau of Police doesn’t think the shooting was random.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Flurry at 717-735-3444.