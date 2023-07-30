(WHTM) — A big special adoption event with the SPCA wrapped up on Sunday.

Four SPCA locations offered $10 adoption fees for all dogs over a year old. Lancaster County’s SPCA is running out of room. They took in some of the 170 dogs that were rescued from one home the previous week, and they already had plenty of others.

One family abc27 spoke to was looking for a furry friend.

“Something that is going to be able to come outside with us, because we’re always outside doing stuff. My son really likes animals so we’re going to get one for him,” Havilland Cummings said.

“We’ve already had a lot of our dogs get adopted and especially some of our ones that are real easy and have been sitting here for a while. So it’s been good to see them get out of here finally,” Tyler Lee of the SPCA said.

As of Sunday afternoon, 14 dogs were adopted at the Lancaster location.