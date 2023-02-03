LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide after a January 7 shooting has been arrested with two others still at large.

According to court records, Jose Manuel Ramos was arrested on Friday in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County SERT, and Lancaster City Police.

Lancaster City Police say Ramos was charged as an adult with criminal attempt of homicide firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharge in the City of Lancaster.

Charles Freeman, 15, and Sackiwa Ntuli, 18, who were also charged with criminal attempt of homicide and other related charges, remain at large.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 a.m. on January 7, officers responded to the 100 block of Dauphin Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, and EMS was able to transport the victim to the hospital.

Police said that the victim has been treated with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Bureau is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.