LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Lancaster teens have been charged with criminal attempted homicide after a shooting on January 7.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the three are wanted in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street where one gunshot victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lancaster Police say Charles Freeman, 15, and Jose Ramos, 16, have been charged as adults with criminal attempt of homicide firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharge in the City of Lancaster.

Sackiwa W. Ntuli, 18, was charged with criminal attempt of homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and Firearms Discharge in the City of Lancaster.

Charles Freeman Jose Ramos Sackiwa W. Ntuli

Lancaster Police say all three are considered armed and dangerous, however, the shooting was not an act of random violence.

Any community members with information regarding the whereabouts of any of the suspects are encouraged to call 717 735-3301 and ask to speak with a working Detective.