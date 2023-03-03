MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged after a three-year-old ate a “magic mushroom” chocolate bar.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, on Feb. 16 officers were dispatched to a home on Lititz Ave around for a report of a three-year-old child who overdosed.

Police say the child had eaten three-fourths of an edible and was acting woozy, falling over, semi-alert, and vomiting. Police then arrived and made contact with 28-year-old Shahi Presley, who provided the police with the remaining candy bar.

Police state that the candy bar was in a package that contained psilocybin and Presley admitted the chocolate bar contained magic mushrooms. Precisely stated the candy was his and he had stored it in a backpack.

The child was in another room unsupervised with the backpack, according to police, and Presley located the child with the remaining portion of the bar.

Presley has been charged with endangering the welfare of children after one count of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn, according to court records.

On March 3 Presley’s bail was decreased from $150,000 to $10,000 after an agreement with the District Attorney’s office, according to a criminal docket.