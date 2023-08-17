LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Township announced it will start its own police department in 2025.

It’ll be the first time in 50 years that the township has had its own department.

The change comes after Manheim Township Police decided not to renew its contract for covering Lancaster Township.

The current contract is worth $2.1 million annually.

The partnership began in 2009 when Lancaster Township moved from Lancaster City Police coverage due to high costs.

In a statement, it says, “Establishing our own municipal police force can provide Lancaster Township with law enforcement tailored to our community needs, but it also requires careful planning, resources, and oversight to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper training of officers.