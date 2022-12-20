LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster has a lot of cameras around the city, and they have helped police solve cases.

Lancaster has nearly 170 surveillance cameras all around the city monitored by the nonprofit Lancaster Safety Coalition. These cameras have gradually been upgraded, and so far they are generating results.

“In 2018 with our old cameras in place, we were able to provide video evidence related to 652 cases with local law enforcement. We more than doubled that number this year,” said Lancaster Safety Coalition Executive Director Tim Miller.

The Lancaster County commissioners presented a $200,000 check to help continue the work. With a now multi-million dollar investment, the group is focused on connected new and existing cameras to the city’s fiber network to enhance their quality.

“We have a lot of top-of-the-line 4K, 4-lens cameras that are operating on resolutions of about 720 p, which is how TVs were in 2004, 2002. The goal is literally to get all of these lenses operating at 4K resolution,” Miller said.

The district attorney’s office says the cameras help save taxpayers $2 million every year.

“Often times, if a defendent is caught on tape, it won’t even end up going to trial. It will end up being a guilty plea instead, which is an easier way to resolve a case,” County Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

The capital improvements are expected to be completed by 2025.