(WHTM) – If your vision is impaired, a regular calendar may not be big enough to see.

So, VisionCorps in Lancaster is offering one for next year, that’s 21-by-17 inches. All the type is large and bold.

Dennis Steiner, President and CEO of VisonCorp said, “People with low vision can really benefit from a large-print calendar. This is a calendar that has space in it large enough where people can keep track of things they need to keep track with that a regular calendar doesn’t allow them to do.”

The calendars are six dollars and they’re available through VsionCorps in Lancaster.