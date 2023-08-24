LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – VisionCorps renovated its technology and accessibility center.

It helps people who are blind or have other vision problems find solutions to help them live independently.

Clients learn how to function in a kitchen, living room, or office. State-of-the-art technology makes it possible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dennis Steiner, president and CEO of VisionCorps said, “This is a really big step for us in really upgrading our programs. we’re going to be able to provide a broader scope of services in the technology arena.”

The public is welcome at an open house on September 6 where VisionCorps will demonstrate the technology.