LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s water rate is going up. City council voted unanimously Tuesday night for the hike.

Councilmembers passed an amendment to the city’s water ordinance that includes a 13.7% rate increase that will go into effect in the fall.

