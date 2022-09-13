MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year.

Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says that on Aug. 22, 2021, police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Route 30 in Mountville Borough around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers located a BMW and Chrysler that were involved in the crash. Their drivers were both deceased, and two passengers in the BMW sustained severe injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.

Two witnesses reported seeing a Mazda3 hit the BMW, which swerved and went up an embankment before rolling over onto the highway. They said the Chrysler then struck the front end of the BMW and veered to the right, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office says that officers learned that Webb was allegedly driving the Mazda and obtained a warrant to seize the vehicle, which was parked outside Webb’s residence. The attorney’s office also says that Webb’s cell phone records showed that the device was located in the area of the crash on the time and date it occurred.

Webb was arraigned in lieu of $25,000 unsecured bail, the district attorney’s office says.