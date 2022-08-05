LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City residents have some exciting things to look forward to for the weekend.

Art Alley is back for the city’s first Friday series. About a dozen artists will showcase their art and sell their work, thanks to a partnership with the College of Art and Design.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

On Friday, Aug. 5, it will be held inside the city’s welcome city, due to rain being in the forecast.

The city’s goal is to extend the experience beyond observation and into participation.

“There are a lot of artists that aren’t represented in the bigger realms of different events. We want to give those artists attention and we want their fan base to grow,” Assistant Welcome Center Manager Alissa Calhoun said.

Art Alley will continue through October and is on the first Friday of every month.