LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A New Year’s Eve tradition that started three decades ago in Lancaster will be no more, according to city officials.

The Lancaster City New Year’s Eve Red Rose Drop event has been canceled for the foreseeable future because of “limited resources,” city officials said Thursday. The Red Rose will be kept in safekeeping.

“Following a careful review of the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion’s event offerings, we have made the decision to forego the City’s New Year’s Eve event for the foreseeable future,” a statement from the city reads. “This decision will allow our team to more strategically allocate our limited resources to events that are longer in duration and attract larger crowds of all ages.”

The New Year’s Eve event has helped Lancaster ring in the new year since it began in 1993, according to media partner LNP. The last time the event was canceled was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say that there will be new events for Lancaster in 2024 and other traditions will continue such as the Mayor’s tree Lighting.