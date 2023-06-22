LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster’s North Museum of Nature and Science is unveiling its newest exhibition in what will be the world premiere of “Dinosaurs Among Us.”

The North Museum is one of only four museums that were selected internationally by the American Museum of Natural History to be premier presenters of the exhibit, and it is the only premier presenter in the U.S.

“We are delighted and deeply honored to be chosen for this exhibition,” Andrea Rush, the North Museum’s CEO said.

This exhibition is also a marker of the museum’s 70th anniversary, a milestone that Scott Downs, the museum’s director of development and strategic partnerships, said is important not just to them but to the entire community.

“It’s one to be celebrated by the entire community because we really are a foundational institution for Lancaster County, Central Pennsylvania and beyond. Our origins come from F&M College, and the trust that was established. And then has evolved over the years to us becoming an independent nonprofit organization in the ’90s,” he said.

“We’ve just had tremendous growth, we’ve always continued to look forward and that, in fact, is why we’re doing so with ‘Dinosaurs Among Us’ to celebrate our 70th, as opposed to say, a retrospective of what we’ve done in the past. We’re a very forward looking organization.”

The “Dinosaurs Among Us” exhibit will show the connections between the dinosaurs of 170 million years ago and modern day birds. Audiences will have the opportunity to see paleontological and biological links between the two by comparing their reproduction, physical structures and evolution of flight.

The exhibition will open to the public Saturday, June 24 and run through March 31, 2024. The cost to attend is included in the $11 price of general admission for the museum. Children under 3 are allowed free admission.

Rush said that the North Museum was selected for this exhibition because of the depth of their collection relating to eggs, nests, birds and dinosaurs. She added that this exhibition is unique because of its collaborative nature.

“In this type of new exhibition, we actually get to collaborate and showcase some of our collections that are typically behind closed doors and not on the exhibit floor,” she said. “We get to bring some of those out and pair them with things from American Museum of Natural History.”

Objects on display from North Museum’s collection will include taxidermy, eggs, nests, fossils and suspended Pteranodon.

The exhibit will also include community collaboration pieces including a dinosaur nest, ceiling exhibit and paleo artwork.

“We were looking for ways to make this a participatory experience for all of our visitors… particularly children,” Downs said. “Something like that really helps bring the concept of the dinosaurs and the birds and their relationship to life.”

Graphic panels with large-scale illustrations and text in both English and Spanish describing the connections between dinosaurs and birds will also be set up at separate heights to allow for both adults and children to view.

Downs added there are still opportunities for individuals and businesses who have an interest in sponsoring “Dinosaurs Among Us” as it is the museum’s goal to make the exhibition accessible to every student in Central Pennsylvania. Those interested in sponsoring can reach out to him at sdowns@northmuseum.org.