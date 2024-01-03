LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Wednesday that a lane restriction will be in place on Centerville Road on Thursday, Jan. 4.

PennDOT said that the lane restriction will be on the road at Old Tree Drive in East Hempfield Township so a contractor can perform a pipe trench repair at the intersection.

The work is scheduled to be performed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting. A lane restriction will be in on Centerville Road. Flaggers will be on hand to direct traffic through the zone. Old Tree Road is expected to remain open.

Delays are expected and travelers should seek alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels. This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place: