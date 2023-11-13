LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be nighttime lane restrictions for this week and next week on Route 30 at Centerfield Road in East Hempfield Township.

The restrictions will be in place beginning on Monday night so that the old Centerville Bridge can be demolished.

The work is slated to begin Monday, Nov. 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m through Thursday, Nov. 16. In addition, there will also be work beginning again on Sunday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be lane restrictions in place in both directions on Route 30 during work hours.

This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which includes structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, and other construction. The entire project should be completed by July 2025.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.