HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8 along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County.

This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. This work will require daytime lane restrictions that could cause major delays.

PennDOT states that work will include removing and repainting pavement markings in advance of a traffic shift toward the outside shoulders. This traffic shift will allow work to be performed on the median pier supporting the Centerville Road bridge spanning Route 30.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Thursday, Dec. 8. Only one direction of Route 30 will be restricted at a time.

There will be night-time lane restrictions in both directions of Route 30 from 8:00 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday so the barrier can be set along the median to complete the traffic shift. This shift was previously expected to occur on Sunday, No. 20, but was postponed due to cold temperatures, according to PennDOT.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected. Those traveling through the work zone should be alert and drive with caution.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.