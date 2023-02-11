EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. According to Rohrerstown Fire, crews needed rescue tools to gain access to one of the cars involved.

Photo Courtesy of Rohrerstown Fire Company

The road remained closed until about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash is still under investigation at this time by police.