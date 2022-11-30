MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found 71-year-old Gordon Kopf from Leola lying along the roadway unconscious with serious injuries.

Kopf was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police stated that the driver of the vehicle who struck Kopf remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Chief Thomas Rudzinski stated that the investigation is ongoing at this time and anybody who witnessed the crash or has information that might be helpful is encouraged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext 0.”