MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A lightning strike caused cottages at a retirement community to catch fire in Lancaster County on Monday, June 26.

According to Pleasant View Communities’ Facebook page, one of the cottages along Red Oak Drive in the community caught fire. Many surrounding agencies were dispatched to the scene, along with police and medical emergency services.

The State Police Fire Marshal investigated the cause and found it was from a lightning strike from storms that were in the area at the time of the fire.

All six residents and two pets were safely evacuated from the four-unit cottage building.