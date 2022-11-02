LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lititz has been charged with multiple crimes and allegedly assaulted an officer after a domestic incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call in regard to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Broad Street. Officers conducted an on-scene investigation and it is alleged that 31-year-old Jordan Mansbarger assaulted a pregnant woman, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The release from police stated that while on the scene, Mansbarger began destroying items inside the house in the presence of officers.

Police say that as they attempted to take Mansbarger into custody, he began to physically resist arrest. A taser had to be used to get Mansbarger into custody.

The release says that while attempting to place Mansbarger inside a police vehicle, Mansbarger tried to headbutt an officer and was successful in kicking that officer. The injured officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received care at a local hospital.

Mansbarger also allegedly kicked a patrol vehicle, resulting in damage to the car.

He is alleged of committing the following crimes:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault,

Institutional Vandalism

Criminal Mischief

Resisting Arrest

Mansbarger was transported to the Lancaster County Prison in default of $10,000 monetary bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

He is presumed innocent until he is proven to be guilty.