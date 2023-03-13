LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man faces charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor’s face during an argument.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, on March 11 police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Main Street in Rothsville Warwick Township for a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found that two neighbors were having a dispute about noise in their apartments, police say.

According to police, one of the neighbors, 61-year-old Stephen Colahan Clarke of Lititz, allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at the face of his neighbor during the dispute.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has charged Clarke with one count of Terroristic Threats with intent to terrorize another, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.