MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lititz, Lancaster County has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, along with multiple other charges after an accident took place back in November 2022.

According to the Manheim Township Pollice, police responded during the overnight hours of Nov. 24, 2022, to a vehicle accident with ejection. Police state that the vehicle hit and sheared a utility pole which caused the backseat passenger to be ejected through the back window.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Twenty-Year-Old Spencer Campbell was found to be driving over the speed limit with three passengers in the vehicle, who all suffered from serious injuries due to the crash.

When an officer spoke to Campbell, he stated he lost control while navigating a curve on the roadway too fast and hit the pole. Police say that Campbell did drink alcoholic beverages and has a medical marijuana card.

Campbell provided blood for a test which showed he had a BAC of 0.6%. Since he was 20 years old, the police state he is prohibited from driving a vehicle with a BAC above 0.02% and may not operate his vehicle with any level of a controlled substance.

A crash reconstructionist estimated Campbell’s speed to be over 108 MPH in the posted 35 MPH zone.

Campbell was arrested and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.